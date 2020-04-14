Monica Gutierrez McCarthy and Kieran McCarthy of Salida are the parents of a son, Eoin Michael McCarthy.
He was born at 6:17 a.m. Feb. 27, 2020, at UCHealth at University of Colorado Anschutz Medical Campus in Aurora.
He weighed 5 pounds, 11 ounces and measured 19½ inches long.
His grandparents are Eamon and Pat McCarthy of Morgan Hill, California, and Bobby and Nancy Gutierrez of Georgetown, Texas.
