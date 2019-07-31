Luke and Sierra Sustrich of Salida are the parents of a son, Kaedron Jackson Sustrich.
He was born at 5:35 a.m. July 21, 2019, at Heart of the Rockies Regional Medical Center in Salida.
He weighed 7 pounds, 10 ounces and measured 20 inches long.
His grandparents are Ken and Darlene Sustrich of Salida and Erin Arion of Salida.
Great-grandparents are Stan and Mary Francis of Howard, Frankie Sustrich of Maysville and Elaine Holtsmark of Bullhead City, Arizona.
