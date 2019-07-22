Alex and Meg Hearding of Salida are the parents of a daughter, Hannah Robinson Hearding.
She was born at 9:38 p.m. July 3, 2019, at Heart of the Rockies Regional Medical Center in Salida.
She weighed 8 pounds, 9 ounces and was 20½ inches long.
Hannah has a sister, Haley, 3.
Her grandparents are Tom and Susan McMillan of Metairie, Louisiana, Roberta Randolph of Alexandria, Virginia, and David Hearding of Crofton, Maryland.
Great-grandparent is Jean Brewer of Jackson, Mississippi.
