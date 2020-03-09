Catherine Hileman and Mario Surber of Salida are the parents of a son, Snow Oliver Surber.
He was born at 5:13 p.m. Feb. 18, 2020, at Heart of the Rockies Regional Medical Center in Salida.
He weighed 5 pounds, 9.3 ounces and measured 17½ inches long.
He joins two sisters, Ivy Knickerbocker, 12, and Erica Knickerbocker, 9.
Grandparents are Bud Surber, Jane Surber and Janine Stovall, all of Salida.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.