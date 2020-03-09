Andria Stanchi and John Garrett of Coaldale are the parents of a daughter, Elizabeth Kay Garrett.
She was born at 2:13 p.m. Feb. 19, 2020, at Heart of the Rockies Regional Medical Center in Salida.
She weighed 7 pounds, 4 ounces and measured 20 inches long.
She has one sister, Penelope Lane Garrett, 4.
Grandparents are Fred and Marty Stanchi and Rick Garrett, all of Springdale, Arkansas, and Charlotte Garrett of Conway, Arkansas.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.