Rachel Byrd and Mike Gillis of Villa Grove are the parents of a son, Logan James Gillis.
He was born at 8:15 a.m. Dec. 19, 2019, at Heart of the Rockies Regional Medical Center in Salida.
He weighed 6 pounds, 15 ounces and measured 19 inches long.
His grandparents are Calvin and Gretchen Byrd of Batavia, Illinois, Rachelle Helms of Arlington, Texas, and Olan Gillis of Clovis, New Mexico.
Great-grandparent is Dolly Chase of Tyler, Texas.
