Chris and Shayla Standaert of Salida are the parents of a son, Corban Standaert.
He was born at 3 a.m. Nov. 9, 2019, at Heart of the Rockies Regional Medical Center in Salida.
He weighed 8 pounds and was 20½ inches long.
Corban has a brother, Jordan, 10, and a sister, Ella, 7.
His grandparents are Mark and Monique Beach of Laingsburg, Michigan, Sandy Beach of Glenwood City, Wisconsin, Mark and Penny Pierson of Hammond, Wisconsin, and James Standaert of Emerald, Wisconsin.
Great-grandparent is Paula Standaert of Glenwood City.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.