Derek and Brittany Cogan of Buena Vista are the parents of a daughter, Addaline Grace Cogan.
She was born at 5:33 p.m. July 5, 2019, at Heart of the Rockies Regional Medical Center in Salida.
She weighed 5 pounds, 11 ounces and measured 18 inches long.
Her grandparents are Aaron and Kelia Tezak of Coaldale and Bruce and Stacey Cogan of Buena Vista.
Great-grandparents are Jerry and Evelyn Roth of Bayfield, Bill and Pina Tezak of Cañon City and Joe and Arlene Cogan of Buena Vista.
Great-great-grandparents are Lori Denoyer of Salida and Pauline and Leon Golden of Coaldale.
