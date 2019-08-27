Micah Pine Christie

Salida, CO (81201)

Today

A shower is possible early. Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. Low 51F. Winds SE at 10 to 20 mph, becoming W and decreasing to less than 5 mph..

Tonight

A shower is possible early. Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. Low 51F. Winds SE at 10 to 20 mph, becoming W and decreasing to less than 5 mph.