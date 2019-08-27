Kristina Pesch and Chase Christie of Salida are the parents of a son, Micah Pine Christie.
He was born at 7:37 p.m. Aug. 18, 2019, at Heart of the Rockies Regional Medical Center in Salida.
He weighed 7 pounds, 12 ounces and measured 22 inches long.
His grandparents are Leeta Bristow of Salida, Josh Christie of Howard, Jody Christie of Derby, Kansas, and Timothy Pesch of Las Cruces, New Mexico.
