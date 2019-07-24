Tre Cameron and Ashley White-Thomas of Salida are the parents of a daughter, Izabelle Jane Cameron.
She was born at 5 p.m. July 11, 2019, at Heart of the Rockies Regional Medical Center in Salida.
She weighed 5 pounds, 11.8 ounces and was 19 inches long.
Her grandparents are Claudette Cameron of Salida, Tanya White of Alamosa, Cory Thomas of Monte Vista and Raynoldo Portillo of Lamar.
Great-great-grandparents are Jane and Bud Surber of Salida.
