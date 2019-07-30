Katie Kowalski and Brinkley Messick of Salida are the parents of a son, Rippin Rowdy Nelson.
He was born at 9:41 p.m. July 19, 2019, at Heart of the Rockies Regional Medical Center in Salida.
He weighed 6 pounds, 13 ounces and measured 20 inches long.
Rippin has a sister, Cyclone Ruth Nelson.
His grandparents are Beth Gaeddert of Salida, Carolyn Nelson of Poncha Springs and Bill Kowalski of Buena Vista.
