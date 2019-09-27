William and Kandee Hammill of Colorado Springs are the parents of a son, Jameson David Hammill.
He was born at 8:01 a.m. Sept. 4, 2019, at Memorial Central Hospital in Colorado Springs.
He weighed 6 pounds, 15 ounces and measured 20¾ inches long.
He has a twin brother, Weston Anthony Hammill.
His grandparents are Anthony and Tonda Avila of Salida and David and Kim Hammill of Hollywood, Florida.
Great-grandparents are Flora Porco of Salida, Bertha Avila of Sanford and Gail Schrack of Miami, Florida.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.