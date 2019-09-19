Caitlin (Rolfs) Treat and Luke Treat of Salida are the parents of a daughter, Lenore Radleigh Treat.
She was born at 4:55 a.m. Sept. 13, 2019, at University of Colorado Hospital in Denver.
She weighed 7 pounds, 4 ounces and measured 18½ inches long.
Her grandparents are Tom and Mary Treat of Branson, Missouri, and Tom and Shannon Rolfs of Junction City, Kansas.
Great-grandparents are Eunice Rolfs of Junction City, Marlene Stevenson of Miles City, Montana, and Bill Treat Sr. of San Diego, California.
