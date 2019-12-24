Mike and Taylor Fisher of Nathrop are the parents of a son, Dawson West Fisher.
He was born at 12:06 p.m. Dec. 9, 2019, at Heart of the Rockies Regional Medical Center in Salida.
He weighed 8 pounds, 12 ounces and measured 21 inches long.
He has a brother, Colter Max Fisher, 2.
His grandparents are Michael and Jan Fisher of Parker and Toni Jones of Morgantown, West Virginia.
