Chaffee County Youth Alliance opened applications for minigrants for organizations serving local youth across Chaffee County.
Three grants of $2,000 will be awarded to projects and programs focused on positive youth development.
Applications may be requested by email or phone. Contact Lsielatycki@chaffeecounty.org, 719-395-0344 ext. 1007 or dolson@chaffeecounty.org.
Application deadline is March 23 and a decision will be made April 1. Award expenditure deadline is June 30.
Projects must be created, designed and led by youth.
The grant requires a report describing use of funds and impact after the project or program is completed.
Applicants must be willing to take positive youth development training or have taken it at least once. The next training is on April 17 in Salida.
If the grant application is for an existing program, the proposed project or program must have a new component authentically created or led by youth.
Organizations that received minigrants in 2018 and/or 2019 can be considered again as long as the proposed project or program is unique. Grant awards will be equally considered between Buena Vista and Salida.
