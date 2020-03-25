Something’s Gonna Happen
Something’s gonna happen
And we all said that’s true.
Something’s gonna happen
But no one really knew.
Something’s gonna happen
Went to the back of my mind.
Something’s gonna happen
Got lost to my busy time.
A Chinese coughed in Wutan
Then two, then four, then eight.
The leaders tried to hide it
But the cough was out the gate.
Some said not to worry
We have walls and a travel ban.
But a virus knows no borders
And we stuck our heads in the sand.
Some said not to worry
It’s no worse than the flu.
So little was done to stop it
And the pandemic grew and grew.
Now’s not the time to panic
Nor to find somewhere to hide.
We must find the inner strength
To face this side by side.
Some say hope’s eternal
I know that’s very true.
We need to keep that hope alive
And find charity too.
Something’s gonna happen
Perseverance will prevail.
Something’s gonna happen
Smooth seas again we’ll sail.
Cecil Rhodes,
Salida
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.