Boys & Girls Clubs of Chaffee County received a check for $2,887 Thursday from Randy Stroud, general manager of Monarch Mountain, thanks to Monarch’s Free Ski Day.
Monarch Mountain hosted the third rendition of its Free Ski Day Dec. 9, when guests could donate nonperishable food or cash to receive a complimentary lift ticket for the day.
Cash contributions were donated directly to Boys & Girls Clubs of Chaffee County, while the food collected was shared between Salida’s The Grainery and First Presbyterian Church food banks.
Kathryn Wadsworth, Monarch Mountain event coordinator, said 2,000 people from all over the country donated cash and 10,000 pounds of food.
The proceeds from this year surpassed last year by $636 in donations and 2,000 pounds in food.
“Last year, through the generosity of our skiing and snowboarding guests, Monarch collected close to 8,000 pounds of food for the local food banks and $2,251 in cash for the Boys & Girls Club,” Wadsworth said.
Stroud said charity events such as Free Ski Day are a positive reflection of Salida.
“It really shows the strength of our community,” he said.
Brian Beaulieu, executive director of Boys & Girls Clubs of Chaffee County, said the organization plans to use the money for its sports and fitness program as well as field trips. He said it only made sense considering the donations came from skiers.
Boys & Girls Club was established in Salida in 2005 with the intention of providing after-school programs for children between the ages of 6 and 18.
Beaulieu said the organization is the most vital youth development organization in Chaffee County. In the last year, the nonprofit provided programs for 880 children in the Chaffee County region.
Currently, Boys & Girls Clubs of Chaffee County is in the middle of its End-of-Year Giving Campaign. Beaulieu said the Boys & Girls Club falls under the Colorado Child Care Contribution Tax Credit, meaning any donations made to the organization will offer a 50 percent credit on tax returns.
Additional information about the organization can be found at bgcchaffee.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.