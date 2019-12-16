Boys & Girls Clubs of Chaffee County receives a check for $2,887 Thursday from Monarch Mountain as a result of Monarch’s Free Ski Day fundraiser on Dec. 9. From left front are Ella Melia, 9, Zaylynn Longoria-Bragassa, 8, and John Garbacz, 9. Back: Duncan Campbell, Randy Stroud, Gloria Broudy, Kathryn Wadsworth, Eva Egbert and Brian Beaulieu.