A Church’s Community Game Night will be the beneficiary of Moonlight Pizza & Brewpub’s Moonlight Monday promotion on Dec. 30.
Moonlight Pizza, 242 F St., will donate 10 percent of its sales that day to the A Church program, according to a press release.
A Church, 419 D St., offers several youth and family activities, including Community Game Night, which takes place from 6-7 p.m. the second Wednesday of each month.
The church supplies ping-pong, billiards and board games along with Moonlight pizza and drinks. Potluck dishes also are encouraged but are not mandatory.
For more information about A Church activities, visit achurchsalida.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.