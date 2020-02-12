Salida Soup organizers announced they are introducing two new ways to participate in the monthly microgranting potluck dinner.
Typically Salida Soup, run by the Partnership for Community Action, features a potluck at Salida SteamPlant, to which attendees take a food item and a $5 donation. That entitles them to vote on the night’s three presentations from nonprofit groups. The winning presentation receives the “soup pot” of donations.
Now, organizers said in a press release, the event will be streamed live online, and online viewers can add their donations, of at least $5 apiece, to the soup pot and vote for their favorite presenter. Details on how to “Watch/Donate/Vote” are at salidasoup.org.
The second new program is called the Souper Star. Eight members from a local organization will have a reserved Souper Star table at the SteamPlant event, including aprons and/or stickers/buttons letting everyone know they are in the volunteer spotlight that night. They can advertise during the event, via tabletop information and a slide on the video that runs the entire night.
Souper Stars will give a five-minute report about their organization while votes are being tallied, but the group is not eligible for the evening’s soup pot.
February’s Souper Stars organization is Salida Creativity Lab. Director Tina Gramann is a visual artist, theater artist and arts educator.
The next Salida Soup will be Feb. 20 at the Salida SteamPlant ballroom, 220 W. Sackett Ave. Doors open at 6 p.m.; dinner starts at 6:30 p.m., with presentations beginning at 7 p.m.
For more information, call the Partnership for Community Action at 719-221-9893.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.