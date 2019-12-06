La Leche League leaders and mothers will share experiences, give suggestions and offer support and encouragement about breastfeeding at the group’s monthly meeting from 10 to 11:30 a.m. Monday in the Sun Room at First Presbyterian Church, 7 Poncha Blvd.
League meetings are ideal for learning from and making friends with other mothers, a press release stated. Meetings provide time for mother-to-mother sharing in a friendly and accepting atmosphere.
The informal meetings are attended by expectant, new and experienced mothers and their babies.
While the group rotates through a series of breastfeeding topics, every meeting is different and the questions of the attendees are always given priority.
Meetings are free with no membership required. They are run by volunteers who have breastfed their own children and are trained and accredited by La Leche League International.
Anyone who feels unsure about attending a meeting or wants more information can contact a local leader beforehand. Call Elaine at 913-980-4778 or Lorraine at 719-207-5008.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.