Valley to Valley Senior Care Center hosted a spaghetti dinner fundraiser Friday at Salida Elks Lodge No. 808.
“It really went well,” Yvonne Braden, the center’s executive director, said. “I want to thank everyone for turning out.”
Not only was there spaghetti, but there was also a silent auction featuring crafts made by seniors and some donated items.
The event helped the center raise more than $500.
“I was pleased,” Braden said, noting that all of the silent auction items sold.
The center provides caregivers a break from daily routines and at the same assurance that their loved ones will receive quality care from a compassionate staff, according to its brochure. The caregiver can have a day or a few hours to meet the demands of their own lives, hold daytime jobs or just have time alone by dropping off a participant. The center also helps clients with all aspects of their activities of daily living
“I think we do wonderful things, reaching out and helping elderly people,” board President Vicki Kester said.
“We take care of seniors, whether they’re frail from a recovery, dementia or beginning Alzheimer’s,” Braden said.
The money raised Friday will go toward the center’s general operating needs and also its Support a Senior Fund. If a senior can’t afford to pay and isn’t on Medicaid, the fund can help them pay for services.
Valley to Valley is also working on building a senior care center in Saguache.
To support that effort or the local center, mail checks to Valley to Valley Senior Care at P.O. Box 769 in Salida. For more information on how to help, email valleytovalley@wildblue.net.
