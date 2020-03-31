Like many people, Jesse Luensmann and his mother, Brenda, have been struggling to find ways to keep busy during the stay-at-home order from the COVID-19 pandemic.
Jesse, a Starpoint consumer, has been at home since Starpoint closed and wanted to do something to help, so they have been walking the Monarch Spur Trail and picking up trash, something Jesse did while he was at Starpoint.
“It’s a struggle keeping busy, but everyone is going through it,” Brenda said. “TV isn’t really interesting to him, and he can’t play video games. He likes being outdoors.”
Brenda said they usually walk from the Arkansas River to about Seventh Street. Jesse filled a large garbage bag on March 21, and Brenda said they collected enough trash Saturday to fill two Safeway plastic grocery bags.
“We like to walk the trail about once a week,” Brenda said. “We are always looking for things to do. Jesse doesn’t understand why Starpoint is closed, so we’ve had to do new things. We play a lot of games in the afternoon, and now that the weather is getting better, he can go fishing, biking and work on the lawn outdoors.”
Brenda said they saw several other people out on their walks, and many of them took notice and thanked Jesse for helping out.
“Jesse likes to work, he likes to help out,” Brenda said. “It helps create a sense of normalcy for him that we are trying to maintain, because who knows how long this will last.”
