Salida Cub Scout Pack 60 will be the beneficiary of Moonlight Pizza & Brewpub’s Moonlight Monday promotion on April 6.
The restaurant at 242 F St. will donate 10 percent of all sales that day to the pack. While no dine-in service is available during COVID-19 restrictions, donations will apply to all carryout and delivery orders.
Donations will help pay for scouting activities, a press release stated. Cub Scouts is open to boys and girls in first through fifth grades.
Anyone interested in learning more about scouting can visit scouting.org or email pack60salida@gmail.com.
