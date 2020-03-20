Salida Council for the Arts (SCFTA) will award art scholarships to multiple applicants this spring.
Visual and Performing Arts Scholarships will be awarded to two “outstanding, college-bound Salida-area students,” according to a SCFTA press release. Each scholarship is worth $500 with one focusing on visual arts while the other is focusing on performing arts. Applications are available online at salidacouncilforthearts.org/scholarships-grants and are due April 20.
Eligible applicants can be students from Salida High School, from non-traditional programs or home-schooled. They must plan to pursue studies in their performing or visual arts discipline as a full-time student at an accredited college. SCFTA will review applications remotely and announce the winners online instead of in person.
Boddy Passion to Learn Scholarships are awarded to between six and 10 local creative instructors who will provide free classes to the community. The scholarships are supported by funds raised through donations, sponsorships and a silent auction at the Boddy Jam concert.
Applications are also available on SCFTA’s website and are due April 1. Winners will be announced but SCFTA will wait to schedule classes.
The ninth annual Valley Visions art exhibition hosted by SCFTA has been postponed to a currently undetermined date. It will take place in the Steamplant Ballroom and will feature up to 60 local artists.
In addition, the April Creative Mixer has been cancelled.
