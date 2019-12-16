Meals on Wheels
Meals are delivered Tuesday, Thursday and Friday in Salida and Buena Vista. Each lunch is served with milk. Most are served with bread and butter.
Congregate meals
The Upper Arkansas Area Agency on Aging Nutrition Program provides congregate meals with the same menus, served at noon Tuesday, Thursday and Friday at the Episcopal Church of the Ascension, Fourth and E streets, Salida. Call 539-3342 before 9:30 a.m. for congregate meal reservations. Cost for a meal is a voluntary contribution for seniors age 60 and older; people younger than 60 pay $11.
Transportation to the Episcopal Church is available to senior citizens by Chaffee Shuttle; call 530-8980.
Episcopal Church of the Ascension
Tuesday: Beef stew, sweet corn, cauliflower broccoli salad, plums and whole wheat crackers.
Thursday: Black bean and tortilla casserole, steamed brown rice, sweet potatoes and mixed fruit.
Friday: Roast turkey with gravy, mashed potatoes, butternut squash, cream of spinach soup, Mitzie’s whole wheat rolls with butter and an orange.
Salida High School
Monday: Chicken sesame noodles, egg roll, milk and fresh fruit and salad bar.
Tuesday: Barbecue pulled pork sandwich, Southern corn, milk and fresh fruit and salad bar.
Wednesday: Ground beef nachos, Southwest refried beans, milk and fresh fruit and salad bar.
Thursday: Toasted ham and cheese, chips, milk and fresh fruit and salad bar.
Salida Middle School
Monday: Chicken Parmesan sandwich, milk and fresh fruit and salad bar.
Tuesday: Hamburger patty and mashed potatoes, milk and fresh fruit and salad bar.
Wednesday: Chili con carne, milk and fresh fruit and salad bar.
Thursday: Hot dog, baked beans, milk and fresh fruit and salad bar.
Longfellow Elementary School
Monday: Chef’s choice, milk and fresh fruit and salad bar.
Tuesday: Chef’s choice, milk and fresh fruit and salad bar.
Wednesday: Chef’s choice, milk and fresh fruit and salad bar.
Thursday: Chef’s choice, milk and fresh fruit and salad bar.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.