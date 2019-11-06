Meals on Wheels
Meals are delivered Tuesday, Thursday and Friday in Salida and Buena Vista. Each lunch is served with milk. Most are served with bread and butter.
Congregate meals
The Upper Arkansas Area Agency on Aging Nutrition Program provides congregate meals with the same menus, served at noon Tuesday, Thursday and Friday at the Episcopal Church of the Ascension, Fourth and E streets, Salida. Call 539-3342 before 9:30 a.m. for congregate meal reservations. Cost for a meal is a voluntary contribution for seniors age 60 and older; people younger than 60 pay $11.
Transportation to the Episcopal Church is available to senior citizens by Chaffee Shuttle; call 530-8980.
Episcopal Church of the Ascension
- Thursday: Tahitian chicken, seasoned green beans, brown rice, salad with light Italian dressing, apple and whole wheat bread with butter.
- Friday: Scalloped potatoes with ham, buttered spinach, hard boiled egg, apple and a whole wheat dinner roll.
Salida High School
- Wednesday: Chicken sesame noodles, Asian vegetables and fresh fruit and salad bar.
- Thursday: Italian beef sandwich, tater tots and fresh fruit and salad bar.
Salida Middle School
- Wednesday: Pizza and fresh fruit and salad bar.
- Thursday: Hamburger/cheeseburger and fresh fruit and salad bar.
Longfellow Elementary School
- Wednesday: Pizza and fresh fruit and salad bar.
- Thursday: Hamburger steak with mashed potatoes and fresh fruit and salad bar.
