The Alzheimer’s Association’s Caregiver Support Group in Salida will move to a new location in 2020.
Meetings will be from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on the first Thursday of the month and will now be in the Discovery Room of First Presbyterian Church, 7 Poncha Blvd.
Meetings are for family caregivers who deal with the daily challenges of caring for someone with Alzheimer’s or other dementia.
The group provides support and encouragement in a confidential setting at no cost and provides an opportunity to meet with other caregivers, learn about care-giving issues and get suggestions for taking care of themselves.
Those planning to attend for the first time should call to confirm the location, day and time. Call 719-372-5985 for this and other information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.