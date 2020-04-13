Meals on Wheels are delivered Tuesday, Thursday and Friday in Salida and Buena Vista. Each lunch is served with milk. Most are served with bread and butter. Call 719-539-3341 to sign up for delivery.
Menu
Tuesday: Bratwurst on a bun with onions and cabbage, oven-browned potatoes, peas and carrots and an orange.
Thursday: Pot roast with brown gravy, baby carrots, new potatoes, green beans, cantaloupe, raisin nut cup and whole wheat bread with butter.
Friday: Hot turkey sandwich, whipped potatoes, asparagus amandine, pineapple mandarin compote and a banana.
