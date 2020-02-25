The Episcopal Church of the Ascension will celebrate Mardis Gras tonight with the annual Shrove Tuesday supper from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. in the church basement, 349 E St.
Pancakes and jambalaya are on the menu.
Andre Wilkins and the Salida High School Jazz Band and The Wail’in Hennies including band members Francie Bomer, Eunice Collette and Jennie Varden, will perform an eclectic mix of music from Americana to gospel featuring vocals, rich harmonies, guitars, mandolin and percussion.
Tickets are $20 for families, $8 for adults and $5 for children younger than 12.
The Shrove Tuesday super at Episcopal Ascension began more than 50 years ago and is based on the English tradition of ridding the house of sugar, grease and fats the evening before Lent begins on Ash Wednesday so people would not be tempted to eat rich meals during the penitential season.
The “shrove” part stems from the early Christian practice of being “shriven” or having one’s confession heard before Lent.
Once the duty of confession was over, the faithful could indulge in amusements. The Mardi Gras celebration observed by the French, also stems from Shrove Tuesday events.
