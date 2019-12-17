Partnership for Community Action will host the last Salida Soup of the decade Thursday in the Salida SteamPlant ballroom, 220 W. Sackett Ave.
Doors will open at 6 p.m. with dinner beginning at 6:30 p.m. Presentations will kick off at 7 p.m.
Diners will see three five-minute pitches from groups who need help funding projects that benefit the Upper Arkansas River Valley community. Projects up for vote this month are Ice Rink for Chaffee County, Salida Circus and Full Circle Restorative Justice.
Guests will vote on which proposal should receive the donations from the evening. To be eligible to vote, guests must take a potluck item and a $5 donation.
Those unable to attend in person can watch a livestream of the fundraiser on Salida Soup’s Facebook page. A $5 donation to salidasoup.org is still required to participate, but online participants can vote in the comments.
Last month’s potluck was an all-star vote in which past winners showed what they have done with their previous winnings for an additional donation opportunity.
November’s winner was Friends of Salida Skateparks, and October’s winner was the Salida Overnight Winter Shelter.
Salida Soup is a community-based potluck directed by Jimmy Sellars and Mark Monroe. Monroe said the organization chooses to do a potluck as a fundraiser because it is a unifying experience.
“Food is the one thing that brings communities together,” Monroe said. “(It helps us) figure out a clear path for a solution. Not to mention Salida people like to cook, making it the best $5 meal in town.”
