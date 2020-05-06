by Eileen Montes
El Mexicano Food Truck,
Leadville
This shrimp enchilada recipe is one of our favorite recipes to make at home.
Ingredients:
- 1 tablespoon vegetable oil
- 1 tablespoon chili powder
- ¼ cup onion, finely chopped
- 2 tablespoons jalapeños, finely chopped
- 1 teaspoon garlic, finely chopped
- ¼ cup fish stock or clam juice
- ¼ cup whipping cream
- 1½ teaspoons corn flour
- ¼ cup cheddar cheese, shredded
For assembly:
- 6 6-inch corn tortillas
- 12 ounces shrimp, cooked and chopped
- 1 tablespoon green onion, chopped
- 1/3 cup Monterey Jack cheese, shredded
Instructions:
Melt oil in medium pan, add chili powder, onion, jalapeños and garlic. Cook over medium heat until soft (about 10 minutes). Add corn flour and cook 2 minutes more. Add cream and stock, bringing mixture to a boil. Add cheddar cheese, stirring constantly until fully melted. Remove sauce from heat and season to taste with salt.
Preheat oven to 400 degrees and start to prepare the enchiladas. Soften tortillas by heating them in the microwave for 30-50 seconds. Combine half the sauce with the shrimp. Fill each tortilla with ¼ cup of this mixture and sprinkle with green onion. Roll tortilla around with filling and place in a small baking dish. Pour remaining sauce over enchiladas and top with shredded cheese. Bake until enchiladas are heated through and cheese is melted and bubbly, about 10-20 minutes.
