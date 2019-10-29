The Mundell family received the keys to their future together in Salida Friday during the rededication of a Habitat for Humanity home at 500 Crestone Ave.
Jesse and Samantha Mundell and their three daughters, Haven, 9, Jillian, 3, and Arylah, 2, are the second family to live in the home, one half of a two-story duplex.
Sarah Green, the home’s original owner, handed the keys to Jesse Mundell with a hug and said she couldn’t think of a better family to receive the new home.
Dale Shoemaker, president of the Chaffee County Habitat for Humanity board of directors, began the ceremony with a brief history of the home.
It was built in 2013 and was the 13th home built by Chaffee County Habitat for Humanity in Chaffee County on land donated by Chaffee County commissioners.
The home was the first two-story project built by Habitat in Chaffee County, and it is the third “recycle” of a home in which Habitat was able to buy back a home from an original homeowner and recycle it to another family.
“It’s special for us to be able to do this,” Shoemaker said.
He said the home has been refreshed during the past several weeks, including new paint and carpet, and the Mundells have put in several hours of work on the home, even though it is not a new build.
The Rev. Sharon Adcock said an opening prayer, blessed the home and presented the family with a family Bible and a children’s Bible for the girls.
The girls also received handmade quilts in their favorite colors as a housewarming gift.
Samantha Mundell thanked all of those who helped get the house in shape for them.
Jesse Mundell said that with the hours of work they have already put into the house it already feels like home.
Salidan Mary Hay, who worked on the original build of the house, said coming back to help get it ready for another family was nostalgic for her.
Samantha and Jesse both grew up in Salida, and both work at The Mountain Mail.
Jesse said the Habitat home gave them the opportunity to stay in Salida.
“Without Habitat we couldn’t afford to stay in town,” he said.
Oldest daughter Haven said she really likes her new home, especially the fact that for the rest of the school year she will be able to walk to Longfellow Elementary School instead of riding the bus from Poncha Springs every day.
Chaffee County Habitat for Humanity has been building homes for qualifying residents since 2000.
To volunteer or for more information, visit chaffeehabitat.org.
