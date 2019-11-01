An informational planning meeting for the Salvation Army kettle bell-ringing season will take place at 9 a.m. Nov. 8 at Patio Pancake Place, 640 E. U.S. 50.
Breakfast will be served at the meeting.
Individual volunteers and representatives from local organizations are invited to learn about helping with fundraising during the holiday season, according to a press release. Money collected locally stays local.
Organizers said teams of volunteers from charitable and other organizations are needed to participate in Salvation Army’s annual effort to generate money to help local residents in need. Individuals are also welcome to join the effort.
Each group can sign up for specific dates and times between Nov. 23 and Dec. 24 at Walmart and Safeway in Salida and City Market in Buena Vista.
Any organization that wants to participate but cannot send a representative to the meeting should call Lea Johnson at 719-530-2526.
Ten percent of the money raised is kept by the parent organization and 90 percent is used directly to help Chaffee County residents.
In the past year, assistance checks have aided 52 individuals and families locally. Donations may help pay rent or utilities, assist with a medical or dental procedure or help in certain other special situations.
More than $26,500 was raised last year, and Chaffee County aims to surpass that figure in 2019 with the help of more community volunteers.
