KHEN 106.9 FM, “Free Range Radio,” is the community radio station for the Upper Arkansas Valley. This week’s local programming includes:
Thursday
- 8-9 a.m. – “Sunny Side Up” with Rick White
- 10 a.m.-noon – “Alternative Country” with Dan Weis
- 1-2 pm – “Tango” with Dvora Kanegis
- 3-4 pm – “Home Sweet Home” with Megan Lombardo
- 5-6 p.m. – “Poets & Minstrels” with Barbara Ford
- 8-10 p.m. – “Green Eggs & Dan” with Dan Weis
Friday
- 8-9 a.m. – “Sunny Side Up” with Leslie Matthews
- 10-11 a.m. – “Mining Insights” (encore) with Clay Sanders
- 11 a.m. -Noon – “Chaffee Housing Report” (encore) with Ken Matthews and John Pray
- 1-2 pm – “Salida Now” with Chuck Rose
- 3-5 p.m. – “Fridays at Three” with Jimmy Sellars and Mark Monroe
- 5-7 p.m. – “Rocky Mountain Live” with GP3
- 7-9 p.m. – “Seven O’clock Rock” with Zakk Beyers
Saturday
- 3-4 p.m. – “Soundtrack Sessions” with Erin McIntire
- 7-10 p.m. – “Fast Forward Rewind” with Adam Caimi
Sunday
- 9:30-10 a.m. – “On the Rails” (encore) with Forest Whitman
- 1-1:30 p.m. – “A Time to Grow” (encore) with Guidestone Staff
- 2-2:30 p.m. – “Pursuing Personal Peace” with Margaret Rush and Baxter Pharr
- 2:30-3 p.m. – “Good 4U Wellness” with health coach Alicia McLeod and Wesley Schuchman
- 3-4 p.m. – “Storytime Radio” with Vander Ritchie
- 6-8 p.m. – “Golden Age of Radio” with Bob Campbell
- 8-10 p.m. – “Mixed Bag” with Pete Watson
Monday
- 8-9 a.m. – “Sunny Side Up” with Wesley Schuchman
- 9-11 a.m. – “Lively Up Salida” with Wesley Schuchman
- 1-1:30 p.m. – “A Time to Grow” with Guidestone Staff
- 4-6 p.m. – “Bacon Lubbock and Tomato Sandwich” with Rick White
- 6-7 p.m. – “Salida Now” (encore) with Chuck Rose.
- 7-9 p.m. – “Free Range Love” with Deidre Wilda
Tuesday
- 8-9 a.m. – “Sunny Side Up” with Mark Monroe
- 9-11 a.m. – “What Country” with Phil Sasso
- 1-1:30 p.m. – “Salida Yard & Garden” with Kurt Jones
- 1:30-2 p.m. – “Good 4U Wellness” with health coach Alicia McLeod and Wesley Schuchman
- 2-2:30 p.m. – “Chaffee Housing Report” with Ken Matthews and Jon Pray
- 3-5 p.m. – “Roll of the Dice” with Dave Ward
- 5-6 p.m. – “Poetry & Stories” with Brian Rill
Wednesday
- 8-9 a.m. – “Sunny Side Up” with Dustin Tidwell
- 9-10 a.m. – “Art Matters” with Dustin Tidwell and Naters
- 11-11:30 a.m. – “On the Rails” with Forrest Whitman
- 1-4 p.m. – “DJ Duckie Doug” with Doug Mendelson
- 4-5 p.m. – “The Kids Are Alright” with Rick Matiya
- 5-5:30 p.m. – “Weather or Not” with Redneck Ed and Wolfman Dave
- 7-8 p.m. – “Big Wooly Music” with Lisa Ledwith
