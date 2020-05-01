The Chaffee County Youth Alliance recently announced recipients who will receive mini grants from the organization to support projects and programs focused on positive youth development.
This year’s four recipients, who will receive grants of up to $3,000, include a collaboration of the Boys & Girls Clubs in Salida and Buena Vista, the Salida High School drama team, elevateHER and the Chaffee County United soccer club.
Boys & Girls Club serves youth from kindergarten through high school, and groups will work on an environmental project, an enhanced habitat creation and adopt-a-grandparent day at Columbine Manor and Sunrise Manor, when circumstances allow.
The SHS drama program performs several shows per year and also competes in the statewide Thespian Conference each year.
ElevateHER uses a holistic approach to programming, building leadership and technical skills while also nurturing each girl’s mind, body and soul.
CCU provides competitive soccer for kids 6-18 years old, and the grant will help the program give a soccer ball to every participant while also providing mentoring opportunities.
This is CCYA’s third annual mini-grants process, and the organization has given away $27,500 from 2018-2020, including $9,000 this year.
The grant money comes from Communities That Care, a community-wide collaboration to decrease youth substance use in Chaffee County, and ultimately from marijuana tax revenue. Communities That Care is a collaboration of Family & Youth Initiatives and Chaffee County Public Health.
Anyone interested in learning more about the grant process and CCYA can contact Liz Sielatycki at 719-395-0344, extension 107 or Lsielatycki@chaffeecounty.org.
