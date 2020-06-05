Chaffee County Community Foundation announced it has raised almost $400,000 from more than 460 charitable donors for the Emergency Response Fund.
“Being entrusted with almost $400,000 of charitable donations, grants and gifts has been an honor we take very seriously,” Executive Director Joseph Teipel said in a press release.
“Our board members have stepped forward to review and approve over 270 applications for individual assistance as well as 20 grants to Chaffee nonprofits. Even as Chaffee begins to reopen we are here and working to ensure those still financially impacted by COVID are able to get the help they need.”
To apply for assistance, visit chaffeecommunity.org/erf. Questions about the foundation should be directed to joseph@chaffeecommunity.org.
