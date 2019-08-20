Ark Valley Helping Hands will host an end-of-summer ice cream social from 2-4 p.m. Wednesday in Fellowship Hall at First Presbyterian Church, 7 Poncha Blvd.
Those needing assistance to get to the event or with any other questions can contact coordinator Sara Ward at 719-530-1198.
