Colorado author Pam Houston will discuss her memoir, “Deep Creek: Finding Hope in the High Country,” at 6:30 p.m. Friday at Salida Mountain Sports, 110 N. F St.
Organized by The Book Haven, the event is free and open to the public, according to a press release.
At 31 years old, fresh off a tour promoting her first collection, “Cowboys Are My Weakness,” Houston said she had “no job, no place to lie except my North Face tent.” On an impulse, she spent her royalties on a 120-acre ranch near Creede. It was more than she could afford and required more maintenance than she could manage.
Yet, 25 years later, Houston said it’s the piece of land that’s defined the largest part of her life. Her memoir tells the story of “that girl who dared herself to buy a ranch, dared herself to dig in and care for it, to work hard enough to pay for it, to figure out what other people mean when they use the word ‘home.”’
Described by Booklist as “a key voice of the rural West,” Houston is the author of “Contents May Have Shifted,” “Cowboys Are My Weakness,” “Waltzing the Cat,” the novel “Sight Hound” and a collection of essays, “A Little More About Me.”
She has received a number of awards, and her stories have been selected for volumes of Best American Short Stories, The O. Henry Awards, The 2013 Pushcart Prize and Best American Short Stories of the Century.
Houston co-founded the literary nonprofit Writing By Writers, is professor of English at University of California-Davis and teaches at The Institute of American Indian Art and at many writers’ conferences.
