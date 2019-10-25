High Country Bank announced it will accept submissions until Dec. 3 for its “Lights, Camera, Save!” video contest for teenagers.
The contest, organized by the American Bankers Association Foundation, is a national competition that encourages teens to use video to communicate the value of saving money and to inspire their peers to become lifelong savers, a press release stated.
“‘Lights, Camera, Save!’ gives Chaffee, Park, Lake, Fremont and surrounding-area students an opportunity to harness their creativity, learn about using money wisely and communicate those lessons with their peers,” said Robin NeJame, marketing and community outreach director at High Country Bank.
“A strong financial education provides essential life skills, and we are thrilled to participate in a contest that reinforces that message.”
To participate, students ages 13-18 must create a video, 90 seconds or less, on saving and using money wisely and submit a link to the video along with a completed entry form.
High Country Bank will host the first round of judging and select a winner to compete on the national level for a prize up to $5,000, plus a scholarship for a teacher at the winner’s school to attend the annual Jump$tart National Educator Conference.
The bank will also have a local contest, offering a grand prize of $500, as well as other prizes. A local People’s Choice Award will be offered through Facebook starting the second week of December.
Videos will be judged on their quality, message, content and the criteria listed in the contest’s official rules.
To learn more about the contest, visit highcountrybank.net.
