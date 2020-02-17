Chaffee County will host a free Decker Fire Recovery Community Fair from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Feb. 29 at Chaffee County Fairgrounds, 10165 CR 120 in Poncha Springs.
The “preparedness fair” is open to all residents, regardless of whether they were personally impacted by the Decker Fire, according to a press release.
Attendees will be able to talk to experts in a variety of emergency preparedness topics, including flood insurance, mitigation work, business continuity, well water testing, emergency “go-kits,” animal safety, property assessments, communications strategies, donation and volunteer management and evacuation planning.
The fair will offer activities for young children and gift card drawings every hour (must be present to win).
The Decker Fire Recovery Team, composed of county and city leaders and community stakeholders, will ask attendees about topics they would like to see covered in future trainings and workshops.
“While the Decker Fire is over, there are many things to consider to ensure we are as safe and resilient when faced with future wildfires, flooding and other natural disasters,” Andrea Carlstrom, county public health director, said.
“Experiencing and recovering from a wildfire or another threat is complicated, and we want this event to equip our county with the resources and information necessary to be prepared.”
For more information, contact Carlstrom at 719-530-2564 or acarlstrom@chaffeecounty.org or Richard Atkins, Chaffee County emergency manager, at 719-207-2730 or ratkins@chaffeecounty.org.
