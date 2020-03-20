To combat panic and fear caused by the coronavirus, Salidan Lindsay Sutton-Stephens decided to create a local social media campaign called #salidasolid.
To initiate the movement, she and her children, Sutton, 5, and Townes Stephens, 3, painted a sign and placed it outside their house. She then posted a picture of the sign to her accounts.
The campaign crosses multiple social media platforms. It encourages residents and businesses to disconnect from social media and create public signs or partake in fun or creative activities. They should then photograph those activities and share them on social media to help develop more positive feeds.
Sutton-Stephens said she had the idea with her friend Dawn Kclo about how they could bring some light, no matter how small, back to their personal worlds. The ultimate message of the campaign is the community is united despite being in isolated times.
“We are really hoping to spark a little hope within our community,” Sutton-Stephens said. “We are not alone, this is happening to all of us.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.