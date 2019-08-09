La Leche League leaders and mothers will share experiences, give suggestions and offer support and encouragement about breastfeeding at the group’s monthly meeting from 10 to 11:30 a.m. Monday in the Sun Room at First Presbyterian Church, 7 Poncha Blvd.
The group’s meetings are free, and no membership is required, according to a press release.
Meetings are run by leaders, volunteers who have breastfed their own children and are trained and accredited by La Leche League International. Leaders also are available to answer calls, texts and emails from their homes. Call Elaine at 913-980-4778 or Lorraine at 719-207-5008.
A typical meeting includes an informal discussion of the meeting topic and a time for sharing questions or concerns. Meeting topics include The Advantages of Breastfeeding, When Baby Arrives, The Art of Breastfeeding and Avoiding Difficulties and Nutrition and Weaning.
Mothers are invited to attend meetings while they are pregnant, after their babies are born and for as long as they wish. Babies are always welcome at meetings.
