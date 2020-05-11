Meals are delivered Tuesday, Thursday and Friday in Salida and Buena Vista. Most are served with bread and butter. Call 719-539-3341 to sign up for delivery.
Menus:
Tuesday: Chili con carne, whole wheat crackers, broccoli, raisin nut cup, apple and cornbread with butter.
Thursday: Turkey submarine sandwich on whole wheat hoagie roll, chunky vegetable soup, potato salad, orange and an oatmeal raisin cookie.
Friday: Smothered pork chop, cream gravy, smashed red potatoes, collard greens, apple and bran muffin.
