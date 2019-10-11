The Buena Vista Heritage Museum in partnership with the Buena Vista Historical Society was awarded a grant that will allow the museum to digitize more than 2,000 historical images.
The grant from the Colorado Historical Records Advisory Board will pay for a high-quality document scanner and training to use the device, said Suzy Kelly.
Once the photos are digitized, they’ll be uploaded to the museum’s website.
Even Kelly’s encyclopedic memory of the Arkansas River Valley has its limits, so the museum will be holding meetings in the coming months to get help in identifying some of the museum’s trove of photographs.
“I hope we can get some old-timers besides me,” Kelly said.
Readers of The Chaffee County Times who have been honing their historical landmark recognition skills with Kelly’s weekly “Where Is This?” column, or anyone with an eye for history, should contact Kelly at the historical society, 719-395-8458, to express interest in helping identify the photos.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.