For the second year in a row, Salida JazzFest will have a fireworks show, with the Salida Fire Department putting on a display Saturday night on Tenderfoot Mountain.
The show will begin at full dark, about 9 p.m., and will last about eight to 10 minutes, firefighter Dan Distel said.
For safety reasons, Spiral Drive on Tenderfoot Mountain will be closed at the gate to all traffic from Friday evening through noon Sunday, according to a fire department press release. Hiking and biking trails crossing Spiral Drive also will be closed.
Because of dry weather, last year’s July Fourth fireworks show was moved to the weekend of Aug. 25, which coincided with the inaugural JazzFest, organized by Salida SteamPlant. Distel said the SteamPlant contacted the fire department to put on another show this year.
The cost of the show, which Distel said will be about $3,000, will come out of the JazzFest budget, Arts and Culture Director Michael Varnum said.
The fire department reminds residents to secure their pets during the fireworks, which can be upsetting for animals.
