Volunteers are needed for upcoming events that will benefit Salida Mountain Trails.
On March 14, volunteers are needed to help with the 15th annual Run Through Time trail marathon, half marathon and 2-mile fun run.
Last year the event raised $5,000 for Salida Mountain Trails. In the past seven years more $35,000 has been donated to the organization from race proceeds.
People interested in volunteering and others with questions can contact Kristy Falcon at rttsalida@gmail.com.
People can also register for the races, which are filling up fast, and get more information at ChaffeeRunning.org.
Salida Mountain Trails also needs help with its annual fundraising party May 9 at the Boathouse Cantina.
Volunteers are needed in March to contact and lock in sponsors. Volunteers also are needed to hang event fliers around town and gather silent auction items.
On the day of the event, about 25 volunteers are needed to manage registration, hand out T-shirts, help with the silent auction and help pack up after the event is finished. People interested in helping with the May 9 fundraiser can contact Becky Merklein at beckymerky@gmail.com.
