The Chaffee County Community Foundation announced it will host a series of five monthly Fundraising Workshops for Chaffee and Lake county nonprofit groups, starting Feb. 12.
The workshops are designed for nonprofit staff, volunteers and board members and will provide knowledge and skills for increasing financial resources available to their organizations, a press release stated.
All workshops will take place at Sangre de Cristo Electric Association community room, 29780 N. U.S. 24 in Buena Vista.
Participants can attend any one or all five workshops. Cost is $25 per workshop per person or $100 for the whole series. Snacks and beverages will be provided
The first workshop, “Introduction to Fundraising,” from 1 to 3 p.m. Feb. 12, will cover fundraising basics.
“Individual & Major Giving,” 1-3 p.m. March 18, will discuss fundraising techniques for increasing support from individuals, specifically annual fund and major gifts campaigns.
“Grant Writing,” 1-4 p.m. April 16, will use the Colorado Common Grant Application as a template to create a grant that will be transferrable to most grant application formats. A panel of grant review experts will share tips for writing a successful and fundable grant application.
“Grant Reporting,” 1-3 p.m. May 13, will use the Colorado Common Grant Report format to identify both qualitative and quantitative information as evaluation tools to support outcomes outlined in grant proposals.
“Events and Special Campaigns, 1-3 p.m. June 10, will cover common pitfalls and remedies of event planning along with other ways to use campaigns to raise funds.
Trainers for the workshops are local residents and experts Sydney Schnurr and Ruthann Schoeffield. Buena Vistan Schoeffield, a professional grant writer for more than 30 years, helped create the Colorado Common Grant Application.
Schnurr taught at the University of Cincinnati’s College Conservatory of Music, worked with Cincinnati theater groups and served as president of the Greater Cincinnati Association of Fundraising Professionals.
For more information or to reserve a spot in a workshop, visit chaffeecommunity.org/events-workshops-1.
Chaffee County Community Foundation will offer other workshops and trainings for nonprofits throughout 2020. Follow the foundation on Facebook and Instagram or sign up for its newsletter at chaffeecommunity.org to get notifications.
