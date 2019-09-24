Kaelyn Kresyman and Kelly Cannon, both of Littleton, recently announced their engagement.
Kresyman, who is from the Denver area, is a second-grade teacher at Blue Heron Elementary School in Littleton.
Cannon, who is from Poncha Springs, is a computer-assisted design specialist at AECOM in Denver.
Both graduated from Colorado Mesa University in Grand Junction.
Their wedding is planned for July 12, 2020, in Golden.
