Steve Chapman, Salida Walking Tours historian, announced that while his book signing on Friday has been canceled, an online book event will take place at 7 p.m. Sunday.
The half-hour event will include a new history presentation titled “The Murder of the Marshal, Law & Order Salida,” a photo presentation and a reading from Chapman’s new book, “Dead Bodies & Brothels, the History of Salida 1882 & 1883.”
There is limited availability and preregistration is required, but everything except the book is free. To register, visit salidawalkingtours.com/register.
The event is in collaboration with The Book Haven, which is offering free local deliveries for online orders. Books can be ordered online at salidawalkingtours.com/shop.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.