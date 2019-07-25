University of Denver professor Ron Mickle will point out objects seen in the August night sky during a presentation from 8:30-10 p.m. Aug. 2, sponsored by the Greater Arkansas River Nature Association.
If the night is clear, a press release stated, participants will see Jupiter’s four Galilean moons, NGC 6530, the Lagoon Nebula within the constellation Sagittarius, the rings of Saturn and perhaps the Perseid meteor shower.
Mickle has been teaching astronomy at the University of Denver since 2011 and also teaches at Aurora Community College. He has worked as a commercial pilot, for the Department of Homeland Security and the Federal Aviation Administration, as a commercial scuba diver in Alaska and as a helicopter pilot for the U.S. Army.
Mickle earned a degree in chemistry from Troy University and a graduate degree in astronomy from Swinburne University of Technology.
Cost for the program is $10 for GARNA members and $20 for nonmembers. Fees support GARNA’s stewardship initiatives in the Upper Arkansas River Valley.
Registration is required at garna.org/calendar/august-night-skies/. More information, including location, will be provided upon registration.
The presentation is handicap accessible. If special assistance is required, call the GARNA office a few days in advance so accommodations can be made. Call GARNA at 719-539-5106 from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday-Friday or email info@garna.org.
